Viral video: Desi girls’ sexy dance on Mehbooba O Mehbooba sets internet on fire, netizens say, ‘this is hot’, watch

A dance video of two girls showcasing their superb dance skills on superhit Bollywood song ‘Mehbooba Oh Mehbooba’ has gone viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 22, 2023, 12:08 PM IST

Viral video: Dance videos are very popular on Instagram, Youtube and other social media platforms these days and the social media platforms are now full of all types of dance videos.

Dance videos are considered by many as a good means to grab instant fame as many dance videos go viral on social media in quick time. This seems to be the reason why dance videos have now become a rage on social media.

Now, dance video of two girls showcasing their hot and sexy dance skills on superhit Bollywood song ‘Mehbooba Oh Mehbooba’ has gone viral on social media. The video was shared on Instagram by Mehr Panchal two days ago and it has received around 2 lakh likes so far.

Watch the viral video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by //MELANIE// (@mehrpanchal)

In the viral video, both girls can be seen wearing matching black bralette and thigh-high dress. The dance moves of the girls are well synchronize and their belly dance is really stunning.

Netizens are liking the video and are expressing their admiration through likes and comments. “This is incredibly hot,” commented a user. Another exclaimed, “Wow!”. “I absolutely love this,” commented another.

