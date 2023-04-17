Viral Video: Desi girls’ sizzling dance in hot pants and short tops on Sharara Sharara burns the internet, watch

Desi girls’ sizzling dance in hot pants and short tops on Sharara Sharara burns the internet

Viral dance video: Dance videos are a rage on social media platforms these days and people like to showcase their dance skills in order to become famous. There is no denying the fact that dance videos go viral quickly and now a dance video of two girls dancing on popular Bollywood song ‘Sharara Sharara’ has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, two girls can be seen showing their hot and sexy dance moves to the popular Bollywood number wearing hot pants and sports bra. Netizens are praising the girls for their superb dance moves and are sharing the video. The well-coordinated moves and beauty of the girls have made video viral.

Netizens are also posting comments on the girl’s dance in the comment section of the video. A user wrote, “Such an awesome and smooth dance, this deserves to get more viral.” “The girls have done such a smooth dance, I have become their fan now,” wrote another user. A third user wrote, “Good dance and awesome song, truly loving it.”

The sexy dance video was posted on youtube by ‘Dance Club DC’ and it has received over 20 million views so far.