Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral Video: Desi girls’ sizzling dance in hot pants and short tops on Sharara Sharara burns the internet, watch

There is no denying the fact that dance videos go viral quickly and now a dance video of two girls dancing on popular Bollywood song ‘Sharara Sharara’ has gone viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

Viral Video: Desi girls’ sizzling dance in hot pants and short tops on Sharara Sharara burns the internet, watch
Desi girls’ sizzling dance in hot pants and short tops on Sharara Sharara burns the internet

Viral dance video: Dance videos are a rage on social media platforms these days and people like to showcase their dance skills in order to become famous. There is no denying the fact that dance videos go viral quickly and now a dance video of two girls dancing on popular Bollywood song ‘Sharara Sharara’ has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, two girls can be seen showing their hot and sexy dance moves to the popular Bollywood number wearing hot pants and sports bra. Netizens are praising the girls for their superb dance moves and are sharing the video. The well-coordinated moves and beauty of the girls have made video viral.

Netizens are also posting comments on the girl’s dance in the comment section of the video. A user wrote, “Such an awesome and smooth dance, this deserves to get more viral.” “The girls have done such a smooth dance, I have become their fan now,” wrote another user. A third user wrote, “Good dance and awesome song, truly loving it.”

The sexy dance video was posted on youtube by ‘Dance Club DC’ and it has received over 20 million views so far.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of Chennai Airport's swanky new terminal; know 5 important features
Pooja Hegde turns heads in white off-shoulder gown, fans say, ‘hotness overloaded’
In pics: Sexaholic star Shama Sikander sets internet on fire with hot bikini looks
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
West Bengal declares weeklong holiday in colleges, universities due to prevailing heatwave
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.