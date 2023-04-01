Search icon
Viral video: Desi girl’s sensuous belly dance in hot pants on ‘Ek Pardesi’ burns the internet, watch

In the viral video, which was shared on YouTube by a girl named Deepali Vashishta, the belly dancer can be seen wearing a black belly dance dress.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 04:31 PM IST

Desi girl's belly dance stuns netizens

Dance videos are a rage these days on social media and a new video in which a girl can be seen dancing on superhit Bollywood number ‘Ek Pardesi’ has hone crazily viral on the internet. The flawless and energetic dance moves of the girl has left netizens stunned and they have fallen in love with the girl’s sultry expressions and well-choreographed moves.

In the viral video, which was shared on YouTube by a girl named Deepali Vashishta, the dancer can be seen wearing a black belly dance dress. The effortless moves of the girl have left the netizens awestruck and they are praising the girl for her seductive moves.

The video has been shot in a bar and the girl can be seen showing her hot and sexy belly dance moves on the chair and dance floor.

The video has gone viral with netizens praising the girls for her mesmerizing performance.

