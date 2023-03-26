Search icon
Video: Desi girl’s sizzling dance on Oo Antava Oo in shimmery short skirt goes viral, netizens say ‘Aag hai aag’, watch

A video of a girl dancing on the popular Telugu item number ‘Oo Antava Oo’ is going viral on the social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 04:26 PM IST

Desi girl's belly dance stuns netizens

Social media has now emerged as a platform where anything catches attention of millions of people. The dance videos of girls and social media influencers often go viral on social media within no time.

Now, a video of a girl dancing on the popular Telugu item number ‘Oo Antava Oo’ is going viral on the social media. In the viral video, the girl is showcasing her hot and sexy belly dance moves on the popular song from superhit Telugu film Pushpa. The film stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role while this song is picturised on Telugu superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The girl is wearing a bikini top and a short skirt and her tempting appearance is also grabbing the attention of netizens.

Watch the viral video here:

The video is shared on Instagram by a handle named ‘staysassywithshivika.’ The video has gone viral and has grabbed 884K views up till now.

Meanwhile, another dance video of a girl is setting new records on social media. In the viral dance video, the girl can be seen dancing to the popular Bollywood number ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’.

The hot dance moves of the girl are setting the internet on fire. In the viral video, the girl can be seen in a black bra and black thigh-high slit dress.

