Viral video: Desi girl’s sexy dance in crop top, mini skirt on Lat Lag sets internet on fire, watch

Now, a video of a girl showcasing her amazing dance moves on popular song “Lat Lag Jagi” has gone viral on the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

Viral video: Social media has now become a part and parcel of our life and it would not be wrong to say that we are living in the age of social media. The emergence of social media has given an opportunity for people to showcase their talent to others and gain fame and recognition.

These days dance videos are very common on social media platforms like Instagram, Youtube and others. Dancing is one of the best forms of arts and it has emerged as a powerful tool to grab the attention of netizens. Now, a video of a girl showcasing her hot and sexy moves on popular song “Lat Lag Jagi” has gone viral on the internet. The sizzling dance moves and amazing expressions of the girl has left the netizens in awe.

Watch the viral video here:

In the viral video, the girl can be seen wearing a sports bra and a maroon mini skirt with white shoes. The dress chosen by the girl adds to her dance performance and energetic moves.

The dance video has managed to catch the attention of netizens and many of them are praising the girl for her superb dance skills.

The video was posted few weeks ago on Youtube and it has garnered 11 million views and nearly 551k likes. The comment section is full of positive comments from the netizens. “U r gorgeously talented,” said a user. Another comment read, “MultiTalent ka packt ho di aap.” Yet another fan exclaimed, “Wooow absolutely stunning and majestic dance.”

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos
Sexaholic star Shama Sikander scorches the internet with hot photoshoot in low-cut black monokini
Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates with team Citadel India, Varun Dhawan, Raj and DK; shares photo dump of week
IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details
In pics: Janhvi Kapoor exudes alluring vibe in black slit gown for Filmfare photoshoot
