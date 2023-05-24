Viral video: Girl’s sexy dance on Dilbar sets internet on fire, netizens say ‘Aag hai aag’, watch

Girl’s dance on Dilbar sets internet on fire, netizens say ‘Aag hai aag’

Viral Video: Dance is considered by many as one of the best source of entertainment and these days dance videos have become a rage on social media. Dance videos often go viral on social media and they have become a source of getting instant fame and recognition. It would not be wrong to say that girl dance videos are more popular on social media as netizens love watching them. Now, a video of a girl dancing on popular Bollywood song ‘Dilbar’ has gone viral on social media.

Watch the viral video

In the viral video, a beautiful girl can be seen showcasing her hot and sexy dance skills on the popular song ‘Dilbar’ from Satyamev Jayate. In the film, Nora Fatehi has performed on the song. The energetic and flawless dance moves of the girl have left netizens completely stunned. The girl’s dress is perfect and it is adding appealing to her stunning performance. The girl is wearing a sexy bralette and a short skirt and the dress is complimenting her dance moves.

The video has been shared on YouTube by a user named Deepa Iyengar and it has garnered a whopping 4,541,592 views so far. Netizens are praising the girl for her incredible dance skills and are expressing their admiration for the girl in the comment section of the post.