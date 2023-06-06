Search icon
Viral video: Desi girl’s sexy dance on Radha Kaise Na Jale in thigh-high slit dress sets internet on fire, watch

A dance video of a hot and sexy girl showcasing her dance skills on popular song ‘Radha Kaise Na Jale’ from Aamir Khan's Lagaan has gone viral on the social media..

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 03:21 PM IST

Viral Video: Dance videos are a rage on the social media nowadays and it would not be wrong to say that girl dance videos grab more eyeballs than the dance videos of the boys. Social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram and others have now become an easy way for people to grab instant attention as videos often go viral very quickly. There are instances where people have become celebrity by posting just one dance video on social media.

Now, a dance video of a hot and sexy girl showcasing her dance skills on popular song ‘Radha Kaise Na Jale’ from Aamir Khan's Lagaan has gone viral on the social media..

Watch the viral video here:

In the viral video, the pretty girl can be seen dancing very gracefully. The girl’s belly dance moves are energetic but well choreographed. The girl’s dress is perfectly designed to flaunt her curves and beauty and the choice of dress is simply impeccable. The most attractive thing about the whole dance performance is the expressions of the girl.

The video is shared on YouTube by a subscriber named Kanishka Talent Hub few days ago and it has received over 23k views so far. Netizens are praising are flawless dance performance of the girl and the comment section of the video is filled with appreciation for the girl.

 

