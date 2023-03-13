Search icon
Viral video: Desi girl’s sexy dance on Sharara Sharara breaks the internet, watch

In the viral video shared on Instagram, the girl can be seen showing her hot dance moves on superhit Bollywood song ‘Sharara Sharara’.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

Girl burns the internet with her hot dance moves

Dance videos are a rage on Instagram and other social media platforms these days and there are many social media users who keep on posting their dance videos on Instagram. Many of these dance videos go viral and receive a lot of attention from the netizens.

Now, a dance video shared by a girl named Sneha Bakli has gone viral on Instagram. In the viral video shared on Instagram, the girl can be seen showing her hot and sexy dance moves on superhit Bollywood song ‘Sharara Sharara’. The girl is wearing a sports bra and black hot pants. Her dance moves are well choreographed which means that she is a trained dancer.

Watch the viral video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sneha Bakli (@snehaa6943)

The video has received over 60k likes so far. Netizens took to the comment section to praise the girl for her sizzling dance moves.

Few days ago, the video of a girl dancing on superhit Bollywood number ‘Dilbar Dilbar’ had gone viral on social media. It may be recalled that Dilbar song was first picturised on Sushmita Sen and recently Nora Fatehi has danced to the captivating beats of Dilbar.








