Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Desi girl’s sexy dance in red saree on Dhadhang Dhang breaks the internet, watch

Viral Video: Dance is without doubt one of the best forms of art that captures the imagination of people in quick time.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 23, 2023, 03:26 PM IST

Viral video: Desi girl’s sexy dance in red saree on Dhadhang Dhang breaks the internet, watch
Desi girl sexy dance in red saree on Dhadhang Dhang breaks the internet

Viral Video: Dance is without doubt one of the best forms of art that captures the imagination of people in quick time.

Social media users also love to watch dance videos and this is the reason why dance videos have become a rage on social media these days. The dance videos of girls often go viral on social media and it would not be wrong to say that netizens simply adore these videos. Now, a video of a girl dancing on popular song ‘Dhadhang Dhang’ has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, a beautiful girl can be seen showcasing her hot and sexy moves on the popular song wearing a red saree.

Watch viral video here:

The dress of the girl complements her superb dance moves and netizens are praising the girl for her well-choreographed moves. The sensuous dance moves of the girl have left netizens stunned.

The video was posted on Youtube by a user named Kanishka Talent Hub and it has thousands of views and likes so far. Netizens are posting comments praising the girl for her sizzling dance moves.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Satish Kaushik birth anniversary: Tere Naam, Kaagaz, Teree Sang, highest-rated films directed by the late actor
Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in black thigh-high slit gown as she walks the red carpet with Nick Jonas
Happy birthday Akshaye Khanna: Drishyam 2, Sector 375, Dil Chahta Hai, a look at actor's highest-rated films
Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'
Meet Vinali Bhatnagar, Miss India finalist making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Ishita Kishore, DU alumnus, sports enthusiast, who topped UPSC 2022
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.