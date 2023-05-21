Viral video: Girl’s sexy dance in green saree on Saat Samundar Paar breaks the internet, watch

Girl’s dance in green saree on Saat Samundar Paar breaks the internet, watch

Viral Video: Dance is considered by many as one of best forms of art for entertainment and many people prefer to dance in order to express themselves. These days dance videos have become a good option for people for become famous instantly through social media platforms and this is the reason why people are now sharing all kinds of videos on Instagram, YouTube and other social media platforms.

Now, a dance video of a girl has gone viral on Instagram. In the viral video a hot and sexy girl can be seen flaunting her dance skills on popular Bollywood song “Saat Samundar Paar”. The song is from film Vishwatma and it was picturised on late actor Divya Bharti.

Watch viral video here:

In the viral video, a girl in green saree can be seen grooving to popular song ‘Saat Samundar Paar’. The girl’s flawless dance moves have grabbed the attention of netizens. The video was shared by Ritika Yaduvanshi on Instagram and it has garnered thousands of likes so far. The comment section of the post is filled with love and heart emojis.

Few days ago, a dance video of a girl had gone viral on the social media in which she can be dancing on Bollywood song ‘Main se Meena Se Na Saaki Se”.

The girl is wearing a red saree and is looking quite stunning. The ease and grace of the girl while dancing is making netizens praise her dance skills.