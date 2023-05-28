Search icon
Viral video: Desi girl’s sexy dance in green saree on Laga Prem Rog breaks the internet, netizen says ‘wow’, watch

A dance video of a saree-clad girl on superhit Bollywood song ‘Laga Prem Rog’ has gone viral on the internet and the girl is earning praise and admiration from netizens for her flawless dance moves.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 28, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

Viral girl dance: Dance videos are a rage on social media platforms these days and there are many performers who have become famous after their dance videos went viral on Instagram, Youtube and other social media platforms. Now, a dance video of a saree-clad girl on superhit Bollywood song ‘Laga Prem Rog’ has gone viral on the internet and the girl is earning praise and admiration from netizens for her flawless dance moves.

The video has been shared on Instagram by a woman named Alisha and the video has garnered 1.8 million views and nearly 143k likes so far. In the viral video, Alisha can be seen showcasing her hot and sexy dance moves wearing a green saree. Alisha’s dance performance to the popular song ‘Laga Prem Rog’ is simply amazing.

Netizens are in awe of Alisha’s stunning dance moves and the comment section of the post is full of praises for Alisha. “Wow, excellent dance,” commented a user. Another said, “I have watched this more than 20 times I guess. So much in love.” A third person dubbed the as “awesome,” while a fourth exclaimed, “Fantastic and mind-blowing!” Many netizens are using fire and heart emojis to convey their love for the viral video.

 

