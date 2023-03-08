Search icon
Desi girl’s sizzling belly dance in red thigh-high slit dress on Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan goes viral, watch

The video of a girl showing her hot belly dance moves on Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan has gone viral on the social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

Viral video: Dance videos are a rage on Instagram, Youtube and other social media platforms these days as these videos grab everyone’s attention.

These days videos of girls dancing at social gatherings and cultural events are very common on social media. Now, a video of a girl showing her hot and sexy belly dance moves has gone viral on the social media. In the video, the girl can be seen grooving to the popular Bollywood song Aankkhon ki Gustakhiyan. The iconic song is from the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which stars Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. The girl is wearing a red thigh-high slit dress which is perfect for belly dancing.

The girl’s sizzling dance moves is making netizens crazy and they are expressing their praise for the girl’s bold and sensuous moves in the comment section of the video.

Watch the viral video here:

The viral dance video is shared on YouTube by Deepali Vashistha and it has already received 9.2 million views so far. 

Belly dancing first originated in the Middle East and North Africa and has now become very popular across the globe.

 

