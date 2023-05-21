Viral video: Desi girl’s sexy belly dance on Ek Pardesi burns the internet, watch

Desi girl’s belly dance on Ek Pardesi burns the internet, watch

Viral video: Dance videos are now a rage on social media platforms likes Instagram, Youtube, etc. Dance videos have become hugely popular in the recent years as a source of entertainment and this seems to be the reason why many people are sharing their dance videos on social media these days. There are many dance videos which go viral on social media and the same has happened now with the belly dance video of a desi girl.

In the viral dance video, the girl can be seen flaunting her hot and sexy dance skills to a popular Bollywood song ‘Ek Pardesi.’

Watch the viral video here:

The video was uploaded on YouTube by a user name Deepali Vashistha. According to Deepali’s bio, she is the winner of the Global Bellydance Championship. In the viral video, the girl can be seen wearing a sexy black dress with thigh-high boots. Deepali’s belly dance moves are really stunning and her synchronized movements speak a lot of her dancing skills.

The video has received over 405k views so far and netizens are praising the girl for her commendable dance moves. “You possess a unique talent that sets you apart. Your dancing is truly delightful,” said a fan.