Anant Ambani ended his Dwarka pilgrimage on his 30th birthday with wife Radhika Merchant and mother Nita Ambani. A viral video shows the couple touching Nita’s feet, winning praise for their heartfelt display of respect and values.

Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, recently concluded a significant pilgrimage from Jamnagar to Dwarka, culminating on his 30th birthday, which coincided with Ram Navami. This spiritual journey concluded with a special puja at the Dwarkadhish Temple, attended by his wife, Radhika Merchant, and mother, Nita Ambani.​

A video capturing a poignant moment from this event has garnered widespread attention on social media. In the footage, amidst a crowd of devotees, Anant and Radhika spot Nita Ambani approaching. Without hesitation, both move towards her and respectfully touch her feet, seeking her blessings. This sincere act of reverence has been lauded by netizens, who praised the couple for exemplifying deep-rooted cultural values and respect for elders.​

During the event, Anant was dressed in a traditional blue kurta-pajama, while Radhika adorned a light blue suit with delicate white embroidery, complemented by white pants and a dupatta. Nita Ambani graced the occasion in a vibrant pink and orange bandhani suit, epitomising elegance.​

This heartfelt interaction underscores the Ambani family's commitment to Indian traditions and familial bonds, resonating with many and reinforcing the significance of cultural values in contemporary society.