Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral video: Vlogger gives a sneak-peek of Maharajas' Express Suite, ticket costs Rs 19 lakh

Kushagra gave a brief tour of the Presidential Suite Navratna aboard the ultra-luxurious Maharajas' Express train in the video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 11:47 AM IST

Viral video: Vlogger gives a sneak-peek of Maharajas' Express Suite, ticket costs Rs 19 lakh
Screengrab

New Delhi: Trains in India are a nicer and less expensive way to travel around the country than flight. Although trains are rarely considered a luxury, an Instagram travel enthusiast is out to disprove the outdated notion by providing a sneak preview into India's most expensive train travel experience. The train namely Maharajas' Express redefines luxury, and you should definitely watch the video.

Kushagra, a video creator, shared the now-viral video on Instagram. Kushagra gave a brief tour of the Presidential Suite Navratna aboard the ultra-luxurious Maharajas' Express train in the video. The cabin costs a hefty amount Rs 19,90,800. It has a living room with couches and a desk for studying. The suite has two large bedrooms with attached bathrooms. According to the video, an entire train coach has been converted into the suite.

The clip went viral on social media for obvious reasons. Netizens on the internet were completely shocked when they get to know about the price of the train tickets.

One person in the comments said, "I just want to meet the person who spends on such things." A second person added, "9 L for this.. Anybody who can afford this I would suggest you to give scholarships to the needy students." Another person wrote, "Crack upsc you will get it for free in railway your own personal coach." A fourth user commented, "This is Top most expensive coaches there are lowest fair coaches also starts from 5 lakh."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
World Children's Day 2022: India's iconic buildings lit up in blue, see pictures
Shah Rukh Khan birthday: Swades, Chak De India, Dil Se, movies that prove King Khan's acting prowess
Orissa: National level dog show held in Bhubaneswar for pet lovers, check out these cute images
Amid Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce buzz, meet other Pakistan cricketers who married Indian women
PM Modi inaugurates Grand Ayodhya Deepotsav, bank of Sarayu lights up with over 15 lakh lamps | In pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 547 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.