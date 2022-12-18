Viral video: Vlogger gives a sneak-peek of Maharajas' Express Suite, ticket costs Rs 19 lakh

Screengrab

New Delhi: Trains in India are a nicer and less expensive way to travel around the country than flight. Although trains are rarely considered a luxury, an Instagram travel enthusiast is out to disprove the outdated notion by providing a sneak preview into India's most expensive train travel experience. The train namely Maharajas' Express redefines luxury, and you should definitely watch the video.

Kushagra, a video creator, shared the now-viral video on Instagram. Kushagra gave a brief tour of the Presidential Suite Navratna aboard the ultra-luxurious Maharajas' Express train in the video. The cabin costs a hefty amount Rs 19,90,800. It has a living room with couches and a desk for studying. The suite has two large bedrooms with attached bathrooms. According to the video, an entire train coach has been converted into the suite.

The clip went viral on social media for obvious reasons. Netizens on the internet were completely shocked when they get to know about the price of the train tickets.

One person in the comments said, "I just want to meet the person who spends on such things." A second person added, "9 L for this.. Anybody who can afford this I would suggest you to give scholarships to the needy students." Another person wrote, "Crack upsc you will get it for free in railway your own personal coach." A fourth user commented, "This is Top most expensive coaches there are lowest fair coaches also starts from 5 lakh."