In an emotional moment captured on video, the Vistara crew bid a heartfelt farewell to passengers on their final flight before the airline merged with Tata-owned Air India. The touching announcement, made on November 11, has since gone viral on social media, stirring emotions among aviation enthusiasts and loyal passengers alike.

The short clip, shared by X user Aman Gulati, shows the flight crew, including Captain Sudhanshu Raikwar and First Officer Nehal, addressing the passengers one last time under the Vistara brand. The crew’s words struck a chord, as they reflected on the significance of the moment and the memories created over the years.

Captain Sudhanshu Raikwar began the announcement by welcoming passengers with warmth and gratitude, saying, “Last Vistara service as a brand... We are looking forward to the opportunity of providing you with the best safety and service.” His words set the tone for the emotional farewell that followed.

First Officer Nehal continued, acknowledging the bittersweet nature of the occasion: “Mix of emotions as today's flight marks the final flight of Vistara. As we prepare for takeoff, we are mindful that for many of us, whether crew or passengers, this moment holds a special significance.” Nehal went on to express the pride the crew felt in being part of Vistara’s journey since its inception, highlighting the airline’s mission to connect travellers across the globe with dedication and reliability. “Vistara has connected countless travellers spanning continents and cultures, and created memories that we will carry forward,” Nehal added.

As the announcement ended, the passengers on board erupted in applause, some even recording the special moment. One passenger was heard exclaiming, “Yay, superb,” while the cabin filled with cheers and claps, reflecting the deep connection passengers shared with the airline.

The emotional farewell marks the end of an era for Vistara, which was launched in 2015 under the partnership between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines. Vistara's merger with Air India is part of a strategic move by the Tata Group to consolidate its aviation business, with Air India now becoming India’s sole full-service carrier.

As Vistara joins forces with Air India, the airline’s legacy of providing exceptional service and connecting the world with its fleet will be remembered fondly by those who experienced its hospitality.