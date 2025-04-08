The incident happened in the 12th over when Suryakumar Yadav attempted a shot against a length ball from the left-arm seamer.

During the IPL 2025 match against the Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) legend Virat Kohli threw his cap in frustration after Jitesh Sharma and Yash Dayal collided while trying to catch Suryakumar Yadav's smassed ball. The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows Kohli expressing his displeasure not only by throwing his cap but also by yelling.

The incident happened in the 12th over when Suryakumar Yadav attempted a shot against a length ball from the left-arm seamer. The ball didn't go far, and the bowler and Jitesh tried to catch it, but they collided, and the ball fell. However, the right-handed batter was out for 28 in the same over.

Have a look:

Despite this, Kohli played a crucial role in RCB's 12-run victory over the Mumbai Indians, scoring the most runs with 67 off 42 balls. With the visitors setting a target of 222 for Mumbai to chase, they managed to defend it and win by 12 runs.

Bengaluru secured a win thanks to Krunal Pandya's outstanding performance with the ball. He took three wickets in the final over, finishing with four wickets overall, helping Bengaluru win by 12 runs in a high-scoring match.

Rajat Patidar, who was named Player of the Match for his 64 runs off 32 balls, praised the bowling unit for successfully defending the score against the Mumbai Indians, especially since the venue typically favors the team batting second.

During the post match presentation, Patidar said, "It was a really amazing match. It was very hard. The way the bowlers have shown their courage, it was amazing to watch. This award goes to the bowling unit. It is not easy to stop any team, especially at this ground, and the way they have done it, was incredible. The way the fast bowlers executed their plans was amazing."