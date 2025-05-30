In the clip, a visitor records the surroundings while waiting to get prasad. He was surprised to see a man dressed in a traditional dhoti and sporting a moustache, who looked strikingly like Virat Kohli.

A video from the Ananta Vasudev Temple in Bhubaneswar is going viral online, but not for the usual reasons. People are surprised and amused because the man serving prasad at the temple looks strikingly similar to cricketer Virat Kohli.

The video, shared by Sunil the Cricketer on X (formerly Twitter), has sparked a wave of reactions on social media and has already garened 715k views. Social media users were stunned by the lookalike and cannot stop joking about the resemblance.

“I am convincing myself that person is not Virat Kohli,'' the caption read.

Watch The Viral Video:

One user wrote, “Accha so Kohli never left for the UK instead he started serving the mandir.” “He actually looks more like Satish Ray who has put on weight and facial hair,” a second user added. “What bro same same but different?” a third user added. “Arre Waah Puri main Virat post retirement,” added a fourth user. “Bro finally became the pooja path type,” another user added.

“He is judwaa of Virat Kohli,” added a sixth user. “But bhai aaj toh RCB ka match tha?” another user added. “Sirf ground mein aggression dikhane se ghar nahi chalta bhai, kamana bhi padta hai,” another person commented.

