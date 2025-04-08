The Bumrah-Kohli incident showed that even in intense competition, humor and sportsmanship can prevail.

During the highly anticipated IPL match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 7, 2025, Jasprit Bumrah was involved in a lighthearted incident that caught the attention of many.

Following a dot ball delivered to Rajat Patidar, the ball was returned to Bumrah. In a playful gesture, Bumrah pretended to throw the ball towards the non-striker's end, jokingly attempting to 'run out' Virat Kohli, who was positioned there.

The incident took place during the 11th over of RCB's innings, Bumrah, known for his quick wit and sense of humor, unexpectedly feigned a throwing motion, playfully attempting to catch Kohli off guard. This gesture sparked laughter among the crowd, and even Kohli couldn't resist smiling.

Social media users also could not hold themselves from enjoying this moment.

Taking to social media X, several users shared this moment via different post along with hilarious captions.

One user wrote, "GOAT vs GOAT."

Another said, "It’s was a funny moment."

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is currently showcasing a thrilling encounter as the Mumbai Indians host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 7, 2025, at 7:30 pm. This match is set to be an exciting contest between two teams with a storied history in the tournament.

The Mumbai Indians currently hold the eighth position in the points table, with a single win from four matches, while the Royal Challengers Bengaluru are positioned third, having experienced only one loss in their recent three games. The Wankhede Stadium, known for its batting-friendly pitch, is the venue for another exciting match. With its short boundaries and a history of high scores, the conditions are anticipated to favor the batsmen.