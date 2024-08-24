Twitter
Gwadar's Grandiose Gateway Grounds to a halt: Security issues stall China’s $250 million airport debut

'Real ones know...': Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals email ID he used to create his first Facebook account

'Could be...': White House reacts to PM Modi's Ukraine visit, meeting with President Zelenskyy

This Arshad Warsi film broke many records at box office, became his first solo hit, made for Rs 10 crore, earned Rs..

Vishnu Manchu says Arshad Warsi's comment on Prabhas has hurt sentiments, writes letter to CINTAA: ‘He should be…’

Viral

Viral video: Virat Kohli gives unmissable reaction as Anushka Sharma grooves to Thug Le at IPL 8 opening ceremony, watch

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli first met in 2013 while shooting for a TV commercial. The couple tied the knot in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl in January 2021 and named her Vamika.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 24, 2024, 10:58 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Viral video: Virat Kohli gives unmissable reaction as Anushka Sharma grooves to Thug Le at IPL 8 opening ceremony, watch
Star India cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma are currently spending family time in London with their kids. However, fans are always eager to find out details about their personal life, especially about the early days of their relationship. Amid this, a video is now going viral on social media where Anushka Sharma can be seen performing live at the opening ceremony of Indian Premiere League (IPL) 8. The clip is from the year 2015 and shows Anushka Sharma grooving to the song 'Thug Le' from her film 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl'. 

However, more than Anushka Sharma's performance, what caught netizens' attention was Virat Kohli's reaction to it. During her performance, Virat Kohli could be seen standing in the gallery and enjoying the IPL opening ceremony. It's clear from the video that Virat Kohli is finding it hard to keep his eyes off his now-wife Anushka Sharma. Virat Kohli was later also seen blushing red as Anushka Sharma took centre stage. 

Watch the viral video here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@ruhi_8920)

For the unversed, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli first met in 2013 while shooting for a TV commercial. The couple tied the knot in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl in January 2021 and named her Vamika.

In February this year, they became parents once again and welcomed a baby boy. "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika’s little brother into this world!" the couple shared. 

READ | Revealed: Shocking reason behind Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's divorce

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
