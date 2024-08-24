Viral video: Virat Kohli gives unmissable reaction as Anushka Sharma grooves to Thug Le at IPL 8 opening ceremony, watch

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli first met in 2013 while shooting for a TV commercial. The couple tied the knot in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl in January 2021 and named her Vamika.

Star India cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma are currently spending family time in London with their kids. However, fans are always eager to find out details about their personal life, especially about the early days of their relationship. Amid this, a video is now going viral on social media where Anushka Sharma can be seen performing live at the opening ceremony of Indian Premiere League (IPL) 8. The clip is from the year 2015 and shows Anushka Sharma grooving to the song 'Thug Le' from her film 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl'.

However, more than Anushka Sharma's performance, what caught netizens' attention was Virat Kohli's reaction to it. During her performance, Virat Kohli could be seen standing in the gallery and enjoying the IPL opening ceremony. It's clear from the video that Virat Kohli is finding it hard to keep his eyes off his now-wife Anushka Sharma. Virat Kohli was later also seen blushing red as Anushka Sharma took centre stage.

Watch the viral video here

In February this year, they became parents once again and welcomed a baby boy. "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika’s little brother into this world!" the couple shared.

