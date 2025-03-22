Virat Kohli made a young fan’s dream come true when he spotted him, signed his portrait, and left him overjoyed.

A young boy’s love for cricket led to a special moment when Virat Kohli noticed him and signed his portrait. The video of this kind act has spread across social media, with fans appreciating Kohli’s kindness.

The clip, shared by Instagram user Abdul Hasib, has gained over 18 million views in a day. It shows the boy excitedly holding up his drawing of Kohli, hoping to get his attention. After several tries, the former Indian captain finally saw him, took the portrait, signed it, and gave it back with a smile.

The boy’s reaction was priceless—his wide smile showed pure joy, making it a moment to remember forever. His happiness touched many viewers, making the video even more special.

Watch here

Social media was filled with praise for Kohli’s humble nature. One fan commented, “This kid will never forget this day.” Another wrote, “Never seen a more down-to-earth celebrity.”

Some comments were lighthearted, with one user saying, “Women scroll—women see—women smile.” Another added, “This is why he’s called KING.”

This beautiful moment once again showed Kohli’s deep connection with his fans and why he remains one of the most loved cricketers.

