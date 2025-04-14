Virat Kohli asked Sanju Samson to check his heartbeat during the high-octane clash between RCB vs RR at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 62 runs off 45 balls, helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) chase down 174 with nine wickets in hand and 15 balls to spare against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Despite the victory, the heat in Jaipur caused Kohli to struggle, needing a few minutes to recover his breath on the field.

The incident occurred in the 15th over when Kohli ran for two runs off a delivery by Wanindu Hasaranga. Upon reaching the striker's end, Kohli appeared to struggle and requested Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson to check his heartbeat.

On the stump mic, Kohli was heard saying, "Heartbeat check karna. (Check my heartbeat)." To this, the Sanju replied, "Theek hai. (It's okay)."

Following the 15th over, Virat Kohli and RCB took a strategic timeout to allow the batters to recover and catch their breath. Soon after the match was resumed, Kohli was seen doing well. However, this incident left netizens worried.

Taling to X, formerly Twitter, one user wrote, "This is serious," while another wrote, "Should get checked and careful .Anxiety for team to win."

A third usre said, "May be Some discomfort. He is not very young anymore. Virat should not stretch beyond him physical limit. He should keep himself fit and available for 2027 WC. @BCCI please take care. India needs Virat for 2027 WC."

"Please check with doctor also," wrote a fourth user.

Meanwhile, during the course of his unbeaten 62-run knock, Virat Kohli became the second batter after David Warner to register 100 half-centuries in all T20s. Warner currently leads the charts with 108 fifties to his name in the shortest format of the game.

Phil Salt was the standout performer for RCB in the chase as the right-hander played a knock of 65 runs off 33 balls, setting a strong pace for the team's pursuit of the target.

Earlier in the match, RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to bowl first, a decision that saw Rajasthan Royals posting a total of 173/4 in their allotted 20 overs, largely thanks to a powerful 75-run knock by Yashasvi Jaiswal.