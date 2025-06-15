US President Donald Trump was seen dozing off during a military parade on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the US Army which coincided with his 79th birthday.

US President Donald Trump was seen dozing off during a military parade on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the US Army which coincided with his 79th birthday. The Commander-in-Chief was also present at the event to pay tribute to the military. Seemingly, the ceremony was too long for the president, who was seen taking a siesta during the proceedings.

Meanwhile, pictures and videos circulating on social media feature the US President sitting with his eyes shut, appearing to take a nap next to wife Melania Trump. The photo sparked outrage among viewers, with netizens expressing their anger over the same.

Sharing a video of the 79-year-old president nodding off during the ceremony, an 'X' user wrote, "Trump seen falling asleep at his own birthday military parade. All the resources, tax money and logistics to put on this ridiculous display, and he still isn't happy?"

Not only Trump

Not only the US President, but first lady Melania Trump was also seen sitting with her eyes shut, apparently taking a nap mid-parade. Vice President JD Vance also attended the parade with his wife, Usha Vance, and kids.

However, netizens thought his kids were "uncontrollable" and that he shouldn't have brought them to a significant military parade.