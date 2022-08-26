Viral video: US Navy band sings Bollywood song 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', check Karan Johar's reaction

Screen Grab

There are no geographical or linguistic limits to music's power. If you're familiar with Bollywood music, you know that Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta sang the unforgettable "Kal Ho Naa Ho" in the 2003 film of the same name. When Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu posted a cover of the song performed by US Navy men, it was reshared by film director Karan Johar.

Also, READ: Watch: 18-foot-tall, gold-decorated idol for Ganesh Chaturthi being made in UP

On Twitter, Karan Johar quote tweeted, "And the song lives on." He also mentioned the Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, Javed Akhtar, actors Shah Rukh Khan and Nikkhil Advani. Sonu Nigam sang the song "Kal Ho Naa Ho” for the film.

Karan Johar's tweet prompted a flurry of responses. Several commented positively on the film and Shah Rukh Khan, while others noted that Karan had neglected to name Sonu Nigam.

The music is from Kal Ho Naa Ho, a film released in 2003. Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani oversaw a cast that included Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Jaya Bachchan, Sonali Bendre, Sushma Seth, and Reema Lagoo. Karan Johar penned the script for this film about a triangle of romantic interest including Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan.