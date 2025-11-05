Viral video: US man wins hearts after joining BBMP workers to clean Bengaluru streets, WATCH

After Sunita Ahuja's shocking remarks against Govinda's family...., actor issues public apology; here's what happened
VIRAL
A video of an American man cleaning Bengaluru streets with BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) workers has gone viral on social media.
In the clip, Tony Clore is seen wearing a blue BBMP uniform. A worker helps him tie a lungi, then he picks up a broom and cleans the streets along with other sanitation workers.
"The BBMP didn't hire me, I hired myself. Bengaluru isn't dirty, it's just always under construction," Tony said in the video while participating in the cleanup drive.
In the caption of his post, Clore wrote: "Caleb said Bengaluru's sidewalks are dirty. I said I'm joining the BBMP heroes as a white-clad paurakarmaka."
Tony described BBMP workers as "heroes in blue," acknowledging their often-overlooked contribution to keeping the city clean.
Tony Clore received a lot of love from social media users for his humility and respect for civic workers.
One user wrote, 'Tony sir is back again on the streets of Bengaluru.' Another user said, 'Great initiative. Thank you so much, bro.' A user commented, 'The real hero.' Another user wrote, 'Responsible citizen of Bangalore.'
