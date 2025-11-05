Viral video: US man wins hearts after joining BBMP workers to clean Bengaluru streets, WATCH

Tony described BBMP workers as "heroes in blue," acknowledging their often-overlooked contribution to keeping the city clean.

A video of an American man cleaning Bengaluru streets with BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) workers has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, Tony Clore is seen wearing a blue BBMP uniform. A worker helps him tie a lungi, then he picks up a broom and cleans the streets along with other sanitation workers.

"The BBMP didn't hire me, I hired myself. Bengaluru isn't dirty, it's just always under construction," Tony said in the video while participating in the cleanup drive.

In the caption of his post, Clore wrote: "Caleb said Bengaluru's sidewalks are dirty. I said I'm joining the BBMP heroes as a white-clad paurakarmaka."

Tony described BBMP workers as "heroes in blue," acknowledging their often-overlooked contribution to keeping the city clean.

Watch the video here:

Tony Clore received a lot of love from social media users for his humility and respect for civic workers.

Social media reactions:

One user wrote, 'Tony sir is back again on the streets of Bengaluru.' Another user said, 'Great initiative. Thank you so much, bro.' A user commented, 'The real hero.' Another user wrote, 'Responsible citizen of Bangalore.'

