Viral Video: US guy orders food in perfect Tamil, astonished shopkeeper offers it for free

A YouTuber from the United States recorded himself buying food from a stand and speaking fluent Tamil. As a result of the shopkeeper's amazement, he offered the guy meals for free! The video was posted on YouTube by Xiaomanyc and shows him discussing his love for the Tamil language.

Toward the beginning of the video, the YouTuber is heard ordering meals in Tamil with impeccable pronunciation. That intrigues him, since it's one of the oldest languages still spoken in certain places.

“I’ve been fascinated with the Tamil language ever since I learned that it is one of the world’s oldest languages still in use. Spoken in both India and Sri Lanka it’s actually quite rare in America, but I was able to find some restaurants in and around New York City that are run by Tamil speakers and here’s what happened when I tried ordering in this ancient and beautiful but extremely challenging language. Definitely check these restaurants out by the way as they make some AMAZING food.,” stated the caption.

The YouTube video has garnered more than 12 lakh views and 38 thousand likes with more than 2,300 comments. One user wrote, "Coming from a native speaker, I can say Tamil is NOT an easy language to learn! For westerners, a North Indian language like Hindi is much easier since it is Indo European and shares a lot of similar rules with Romance languages. Tamil (and other Dravidian languages) are just completely different in every way, from sentence structure to grammar to tone," while other said, "As a Malaysian who had Tamil speaking friends, I can confirm that we could eat for free if we could speak Tamil."

One user also wrote, "The last lady was so nice her yelling, “Ari! How is it?” That was motherly right there, love these videos."