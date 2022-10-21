Viral video: US dad Ricky Pond performs Bihu with Assamese influencer, internet loves it

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: If you're a regular on Instagram, you've probably seen videos of a man known as 'Dancing Dad from US,' who enjoys grooving to Indian songs. His videos go viral. According to his Instagram bio, his real name is Ricky Pond, and he is the father of four children. Yet again, he is back again with a new video and this time he has teamed up with Smita Dutta, an Assamese influencer living in Washington.

Shared on both the Instagram profiles of Ricky Pond and Smita Dutta, the video shows them performing Bihu. With Ricky, he's son can also be seen dancing in the viral video. They flaunted their superb dancing skills and their steps are perfectly in sync. "Trying this interesting dance form called Bihu from the North eastern part of India, Assam Please tag your Assamese friends Again with our talented friend @i.m.smita.9d a dance from her home state show her some love y’all" reads the video caption.

The video has received over 19k likes and numerous compliments. While some expressed their admiration for the dance video, others remarked on how well they three performed Bihu. Words like superb, awesome, and amazing abound in the comments section. "So much talent in one frame," an Instagram user commented. Another wrote, "Love from India." "That's really fantastic," a third person said. "Oh my god, this is the best thing I've seen on the Internet... you all are just natural, and fun to watch," said another.