Viral video: UP police officer performs Puja of floodwater, internet reacts

A strange incident has come to light from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, where a police officer worshipped the flood water that entered his house. His video of offering milk and flowers in the flood water has gone viral. Many areas of North India are facing severe waterlogging due to continuous rains.

This police officer named Chandradeep Nishad has shared two videos on his Instagram account. He can be seen worshipping the flood water and swimming in it. Wearing a police uniform, Nishad offered milk and flowers on the water-filled road and called it 'Ganga Maa'. In the video, he can be heard chanting "Jai Ganga Maiya Ki".

He wrote in the caption of the video, "Today morning while going to duty Maa Ganga reached our house. Received blessings by worshipping Maa Ganga at the doorstep of my house. Jai Maa Gange."

According to Nishad's Instagram bio, he is the UP Police swimming champion. His bio reads, "PSO Hon'ble Justice Allahabad High Court, National Swimmer and UP Police Swimming Champion."

The police officer shared two videos online in a span of a day. In the first video, floodwater is seen outside his house and he is offering milk and rose petals in it. In the second video, water has entered his house and he is seen taking a dip in the water.

The video received mixed reactions on the internet, with some users expressing concern over the waterlogged road, while some praised Nishad's faith.

