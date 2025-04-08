The video shows the man lying on his stomach, holding a mobile phone, and waiting for a train to pass over him.

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old man performed a dangerous stunt for making a reel under a moving train. The man has been identified as Ranjeet Chaurasia, a resident of Nyotani village in Hasanganj in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. He laid down on railway tracks near Kusumbhi station on the Kanpur-Lucknow route, allowing a train to pass over him while recording the act. However, some claimed that the video was edited and that Ranjit never actually lay on the tracks. The video was posted on social media with dramatic music from Shah Rukh Khan's film Badshah.

After the video went viral across social media, the Government Railway Police (GRP) swung into action and arrested Ranjit under charges of obstructing railway operations and endangering public safety. The video has been deleted from Ranjeet's Instagram account, but it has already made the rounds on various platforms. The video shows Ranjit lying on his stomach, holding a mobile phone, and waiting for a train to pass over him. The video then captures the underside of the train. The video shows Ranjit rising in a slow-motion moment. Check out the viral video here:

The name of this reelputra is Ranjit Chaurasia. He lay down on the track and let the whole train pass over him and Recorded a Reel of it, Now the reelputra has been arrested and is going to jail, Unnao UP

