As lot of incidents of women killing or getting their husbands killed soon after marriage, due to affair with boyfriends before their wedding, are surfacing, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district facilitated his wife's union with her boyfriend at a local temple after she persisted to stay with her boyfriend and declined to end relationship with him. The man’s, identified as Arvind, marriage with the woman happened two years ago and they lived in a village under the Sarai Mohiuddinpur. However, slowly and gradually, the man came to know that Rita, his wife, was continuing to maintain her relationship with another man, possibly her boyfriend, Yashwant, from before her marriage.

As lot of incidents of women killing or getting their husbands killed soon after marriage, due to affair with boyfriends before their wedding, are surfacing, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district facilitated his wife's union with her boyfriend at a local temple after she persisted to stay with her boyfriend and declined to end relationship with him. The man’s, identified as Arvind, marriage with the woman happened two years ago and they lived in a village under the Sarai Mohiuddinpur. However, slowly and gradually, the man came to know that Rita, his wife, was continuing to maintain her relationship with another man, possibly her boyfriend, Yashwant, from before her marriage.

Locals testify that Rita continued her contacts through meetings with her boyfriend Yashwant even after she was married to Arvind. They also told News18 that she came back to her parents’ house before running away with him.

Wife marries boyfriend as husband witnesses

Videos of Arvind arranging his wife’s wedding with Yashwant have been going viral. In one of the videos, a man is making video who appears to be Arvind as he gives his phone for recording to another as he witnesses his wife’s union to her boyfriend. In the video it can also be seen that Prashant is applying vermin (sindoor) on Rita’s forehead as a sign of their union. More people click photographs of the newlywed couple as they pose for them in the temple.

In Jaunpur UP, Arvind got his wife Rita married to her boyfriend Yashwant in a temple after discovering their prior relationship and her refusal to end it.

pic.twitter.com/RWtxqz54uO — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 18, 2025

Arvind decided to take such a big step after being fully aware and knowing the final decision of Rita who refused to maintain any relationship with him, as she wished to continue her relationship with Prashant. At this juncture, Arvind himself arranged the wedding of his wife and her lover at the Durga temple in Sarai Mohiuddinpur market. Arvind constantly stood alongside the couple as they completed the process of their reunion. He did so in front of a huge crowd.

The comments on the viral videos suggested Arvind took this move to save himself as wives these days are on a killing spree of their husbands to flee with their boyfriends. Recent example is of the Indore couple among whom wife, Sonam, had her husband Raja Raghuvanshi killed by others in Shillong.