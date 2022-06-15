Viral video: UP groom dances in open Audi, attracts Rs 2 lakh fine

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav alerted the traffic police and ordered them to take strict action.

The Muzaffarnagar police have imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on a marriage party which was seen dancing in moving cars on a busy road. The action was taken after a passerby recorded the video of the act and tweeted it to the local police.

The video was shared by the Muzaffaranagar police on Twitter. It shows a cavalcade of high-end cars moving on a busy road. Scores of people can be seen hanging out of the windows of their cars and dancing, in what appears to be a marriage procession. The groom, moving in a red Audi car, also grooves, jeopardising the safety of passers by.

A man named Ankit Kumar shared the video of the incident with the police. "During my journey from Haridwar to Noida, some people in Muzaffarnagar district were putting others' lives in danger for their entertainment. Hope the traffic police will take cognizance of the matter," Kumar wrote in the tweet.

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav alerted the traffic police and ordered them to take strict action against the groom.

The police identified nine vehicles and issued challans to the tune of Rs 2 lakh.

With inputs from IANS