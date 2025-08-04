Twitter
Viral video: UP cop who went viral for worshipping floodwaters at doorstep, now goes for a dive, netizens say, ‘Tension free...’

After the Uttar Pradesh cop’s video of worshipping Ganga waters as they reached his area due to flooding, he now posted a video of him diving headfirst from the window of his house into the muddy waters. This video also went viral, garnering many comments from social media users.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 07:09 PM IST

Viral video: UP cop who went viral for worshipping floodwaters at doorstep, now goes for a dive, netizens say, ‘Tension free...’
UP cop who went viral for worshipping floodwaters at doorstep, has now dived into the river

After the Uttar Pradesh cop’s video of worshipping Ganga waters as they reached his area due to flooding, he now posted a video of him diving headfirst from the window of his house into the muddy waters. This video also went viral, garnering many comments from social media users. Uttar Pradesh sub-inspector Chandradeep Nishad captioned the video, “Today, I'm immersed in Mother Ganga's lap, saying “Jai Ganga Maiya”. Note: You are requested not to attempt such things. I am a former national swimmer.”

The two incidents took place as the Ganga and Yamuna rivers in many parts of the state have crossed the danger mark and are overflowing. Due to this, flood waters have inundated low-lying areas of Prayagraj, among other areas. The overflooding, caused by the incessant rains, has also caused many areas to submerge under water.

An earlier video of the policeman went viral in which Chandradeep Nishad was seen worshipping overflowing Ganga and Yamuna rivers by offering milk and flowers to it at his doorstep. He has gone a step further now and dived into it from the window of the first floor of his house.

Social media reactions

Netizens have given different reactions to his latest video. While one wrote, “Don’t commit too many sins that the Holy Ganga River is forced to come to your doorstep.” Another appreciated his devotion and said, “The Nishad community's love for Mother Ganga is wonderful.” Another user jokingly said, “Watch out, or you'll bump your head on the divider!”

Flooding in UP

Continuous heavy rainfall has led to floods in 13 districts of Uttar Pradesh with the Ganga River flowing above the danger mark in Varanasi, Mirzapur, Ghazipur and Ballia, Yamuna is above the red mark in Auraiya, Kalpi, Hamipur, Prayagraj and Banda. The officials said that even Betwa is also flowing above the danger mark in Hamirpur. According to the MeT department, UP received 14.2 mm rainfall on August 3, with 24 districts receiving heavy rainfall.

In Prayagraj, the water level of the Ganga and Yamuna is above the danger mark of 84.73 metres since last Saturday. This has led to over 200 villages of the district being submerged and the city’s 60 settlements have been flooded. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
