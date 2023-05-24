Viral video: UP bride rides on top of SUV to create Insta reel, gets fined heavily

New Delhi: It is the age of the internet, with people constantly checking their social media accounts to stay connected with others and exchange intriguing stuff. People also create and share several Reels on Instagram, which they often risk their lives and breach safety rules for.

This bride went above and above her plan to make an Instagram clip on her wedding day by riding on top of a car's hood. Unfortunately for her, the outcomes were not favourable.

A viral video from Uttar Pradesh has gone popular on the internet. A bride can be seen riding on the bonnet of a moving SUV while making an Instagram reel in the footage. The bride, dressed in a stunning crimson lehenga, emanated a distinct blend of tradition and contemporary. Her daring act drew the attention of spectators and social media users, who had different feelings about her bravery.

As the video from the Instagram account "Sachkadwahai" circulated, some praised the woman's bravery, while others called the conduct a dangerous excursion.

The bride's actions, who is said to be from Prayagraj, did not go ignored by the authorities. The Uttar Pradesh Police, known for strict rule enforcement, acted quickly.

The bride was reportedly fined more than Rs 15,000 for breaking traffic laws.

Reactions fro social media user:

A user remarked, "Ladki reel nahi bana rhi the.. ladki paid the parlour ka promotion kr rhi the." "Aaj kal simple wedding ka trend he katam hogya hai," said another user. A third person joked, "Bhai police Wale bhi 15000 ka shagun le gye Didi se," while a fourth said, "Excellent, for fame people going to any extent fine should be more higher."