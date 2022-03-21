Viral Video! Unwanted guest enters kitchen, turns out to be a python

A woman in Australia had an unwanted guest in her kitchen. While she thought it to be a burglar, to her surprise it turned out to be something even more dangerous, a python. The woman, who lives in rural Glenview in the Sunshine Coast Region of Queensland, thought she heard some noises coming out from her kitchen.

Suspecting that someone had broken and entered her house, the woman called the local police. But to her surprise, when she went to check into the kitchen, she came across a python curled up in one of the shelves. Snake catchers were then called. A video of the rescue and relocation of the python was shared on Facebook.

Facebook page, Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers shared the video from their page. In the video, a man can be seen grabbing a stick from the back of his car and heading to the kitchen to get the snake. After placing the camera on the top shelf, he located the snake and made a 'blind grab'.

"I headed over and relocated it for her back out into the bush," the rescuer wrote in the post. "It was a busy night last night with plenty of snakes on the move and a few of them entering houses," he added. The video has received over 53K views and 1K likes so far.

Netizens are terrified at the sight of the python and many expressed their views on the post. One user wrote, "Yeah, I would prefer a burglar honestly. I did laugh when it hid its head and then just got dragged off screen." Another user wrote, "Ohh the poor lady, she must be soo scared."