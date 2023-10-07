Headlines

Viral video unveils terrifying surprise: Baby cobra emerges from shoe, watch

The video showcases the young serpent making itself at home within the confines of the footwear, only to react defensively when approached by the person recording the footage.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 10:08 AM IST

In an unexpected incident, a video of a baby cobra snugly nestled inside a shoe has taken social media platforms by storm. The video showcases the young serpent making itself at home within the confines of the footwear, only to react defensively when approached by the person recording the footage.

The viral video has triggered a deluge of reactions on social media, with users offering a blend of humor and caution in response. Some social media enthusiasts concocted playful narratives, suggesting the cobra was merely "experimenting with new footwear" or that the snake was responding to a "flute," humorously alluding to the practice of snake charming. There were even lighthearted pledges to embrace a shoeless existence going forward.

However, amid the mirth, some individuals issued words of caution. They pointed out that the monsoon season often prompts snakes and cobras to venture out of their natural habitats in search of shelter. These users advised vigilance, particularly when inspecting clothing and umbrellas. Additionally, they recommended seeking professional assistance when encountering such situations and ensuring that shoes are stored securely.

In a separate and equally startling occurrence, a two-foot-long baby crocodile made a surprise appearance in the Mahatma Gandhi Swimming Pool, administered by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai. This unusual incident unfolded during the early hours, just before the pool was expected to be filled with eager swimmers.

Reports indicate that the baby crocodile allegedly bit a BMC employee, although official statements on the matter have remained scarce.

