Viral video: Unique Tesla light show illuminates Maryland in celebration of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) of America organized a unique Tesla music show in Maryland ahead of the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on January 22.

In a unique and culturally significant event, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) of America organized a spectacular Tesla music show in Maryland, setting the stage for the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir scheduled for January 22. The visually stunning display featured over 150 cars strategically arranged in the shape of the word 'Ram,' with their headlights synchronized to the melodious tunes of 'Jai Shri Ram.'

#WATCH | Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) of America organised an Epic Tesla Musical Light show in Maryland ahead of the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya on January 22. pic.twitter.com/8vG8WhHMIO — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

Members of the Hindu community in attendance proudly waved flags adorned with images of Lord Ram and echoed chants of 'Jai Shree Ram' and 'Ram Lakshman Janki, Jai Shri Hanuman Ki.' The event, documented by news agency ANI, showcased the enthusiastic participation of the community in the festivities.

ANI shared captivating visuals of the special light show from Maryland, where numerous cars transformed from darkness to emit lights that harmonized with the surrounding music. Satvik Gudipati, a young programmer from Maryland, explained to ANI that the impressive show, featuring all 150 cars, was executed using software loaded via a USB flash drive. Each light was meticulously programmed to symbolize the devotion and excitement surrounding the imminent inauguration of the Ayodhya Mandir.

#WATCH | US: Mahendra Sapa, president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) of America DC chapter says, "Lord Ram temple is about to be inaugurated. It has restored pride in the Hindu identity... More and more people are walking with their heads held high, proudly calling themselves… https://t.co/CV2jHJhY1d pic.twitter.com/rxDpYvwOma — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

The President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) of America's DC chapter conveyed to ANI, "The inauguration of the Lord Ram temple is a moment of pride for the Hindu identity. It has instilled a sense of pride in Hindu Americans, who now confidently embrace their cultural heritage. We express our gratitude to individuals like the Kothari brothers and thousands of others who made sacrifices, and their efforts have finally borne fruit."

Prashant, a resident from Virginia, shared his sentiments, stating, "It's truly inspiring to be here and be a part of this Tesla light show. Since 1992, I have been hearing about the construction of the Ram Mandir. Now, as it nears completion, I can proudly say that the Ram Mandir is set to open for devotees in Ayodhya. Shri Ram is returning to his birthplace to claim his throne."

As the Ayodhya Mandir inauguration approaches, the Tesla music show in Maryland serves as a vibrant expression of devotion and celebration within the Hindu community in America, marking a momentous occasion in their cultural and religious history.