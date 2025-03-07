A video from the pre-wedding festivities has gone viral, capturing a heartfelt moment between Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his wife, Sadhana Singh.

The grand wedding celebrations of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s elder son, Kartikey Singh Chouhan, took place at Jodhpur’s iconic Umaid Bhawan Palace. He tied the knot with Amanat Bansal, daughter of Liberty Shoes director Anupam Bansal, on March 6.

A video from the pre-wedding festivities has gone viral, capturing a heartfelt moment between Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his wife, Sadhana Singh. The couple is seen twinning in pink outfits as they joyfully dance to Lata Mangeshkar’s song “Tumko Hamari Umar Lag Jaye.” Their graceful moves and happy expressions have won hearts on the internet.

Watch

The wedding was a grand affair attended by several VVIP guests, including Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, and other prominent leaders from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The Baraat procession was lively, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan dancing alongside his younger son, Kunal.

During the Sangeet night, Sadhana Singh also performed with her daughters-in-law on “Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari,” while the bride and groom mesmerised the guests with their couple dance. Speaking about her performance, Sadhana shared that she prepared her dance in just an hour as the Sangeet coincided with her husband’s birthday, making the occasion even more special.

Also read: Is your payroll safe? Know how HR manager pulled off Rs 20 crore scam from...