Viral video: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman buys vegetables in Chennai market, leaves internet divided

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister and senior BJP leader, was in Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, on Saturday for a full day of meetings and events.

Nirmala Sitharaman after finishing her programs for the day, visited the Mylapore market in the city at night. This time, she visited the market to chat with the vendors selling vegetables. They wanted to know what issues they were dealing with.

"During her day-long visit to Chennai, Smt @nsitharaman made a halt at Mylapore market where she interacted with the vendors & local residents and also purchased vegetables," the post said.

A little later, she went grocery shopping. Nirmala went grocery shopping with a basket full of fresh veggies she collected herself. The video of the Union Minister visiting a vegetable market and making a purchase has sparked a wide range of reactions on social media.

