Viral video: Union minister Anurag Thakur pushes bus stuck on Himachal highway

New Delhi: Union minister Anurag Thakur was seen pushing a passenger bus that broke down in the middle of a highway, causing a traffic jam in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district on Tuesday evening. Thakur was campaigning for the state Assembly elections when he noticed a traffic jam caused by a bus full of passengers that had broken down on a narrow road that ran through the village.

#WATCH | Union Minister Anurag Thakur was seen pushing a bus that broke down in the middle of a highway causing a traffic jam in Himachal's Bilaspur.



The Minister's convoy was also stuck in traffic pic.twitter.com/2EPNLKGSJb — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2022

In a video shared on social media, the BJP leader was seen interacting with the bus driver and passengers and asking about their condition. Thakur stepped out of his car, inquired about the situation, and joined the others pushing the bus to clear the traffic. To push the bus, people were heard saying, "Ek, do, teen" (one, two, three). Thakur left the site once the bus started moving again to attend to his other engagements.

Addressing election rallies in Bilaspur district's Ghumarvi, Jhanduta, and Sadar assembly constituencies, Thakur said that the BJP will implement 'Project Shakti' in the state over the next ten years to improve transportation infrastructure.

Elections to the 68-member Himachal Pradesh assembly will take place on November 12, with results expected on December 8. The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are the other two main contenders for the elections, in addition to the BJP.