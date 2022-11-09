Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral video: Union minister Anurag Thakur pushes bus stuck on Himachal highway

Anurag Thakur was seen pushing a passenger bus that broke down in the middle of a highway, causing a traffic jam in Himachal Pradesh's village.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 10:07 AM IST

Viral video: Union minister Anurag Thakur pushes bus stuck on Himachal highway
Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Union minister Anurag Thakur was seen pushing a passenger bus that broke down in the middle of a highway, causing a traffic jam in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district on Tuesday evening. Thakur was campaigning for the state Assembly elections when he noticed a traffic jam caused by a bus full of passengers that had broken down on a narrow road that ran through the village.

 In a video shared on social media, the BJP leader was seen interacting with the bus driver and passengers and asking about their condition. Thakur stepped out of his car, inquired about the situation, and joined the others pushing the bus to clear the traffic. To push the bus, people were heard saying, "Ek, do, teen" (one, two, three). Thakur left the site once the bus started moving again to attend to his other engagements.

READ: Viral video of China's driving test stuns netizens

Addressing election rallies in Bilaspur district's Ghumarvi, Jhanduta, and Sadar assembly constituencies, Thakur said that the BJP will implement 'Project Shakti' in the state over the next ten years to improve transportation infrastructure.

Elections to the 68-member Himachal Pradesh assembly will take place on November 12, with results expected on December 8. The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are the other two main contenders for the elections, in addition to the BJP.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Rashmika Mandanna charms in white casual tee, Kartik Aaryan poses for paps
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Save up to 57% on THESE Samsung smartphones; check offers
Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Brahmastra to Rockstar, a look at actor's blockbuster films
Amid Kamaal R Khan's arrest, here are 6 controversial statements made by self-proclaimed critic
Suryakumar Yadav to Virat Kohli: Top 10 players to watch out for at ICC T20 World Cup 2022
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IGNOU July 2022 registration deadline extended: Revised date, other important details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.