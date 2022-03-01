Viral Video: Ukrainian woman sings national anthem while cleaning her bombed home

In a heart wrenching video from Ukraine, a teary-eyed Ukrainian woman can be seen cleaning up debris from her home damaged due to bombing by Russia. What is even more moving is the fact that while doing so she can be heard singing the national anthem of her country. The video of the woman has now gone viral on social media.

Several videos of Ukrainians finding strength in their national anthem have surfaced of late. Media reports suggest a missile attack had damaged her residential building in the country's capital Kyiv. In the viral video, the woman named Oksana Gulenko is seen picking up shards of glass from her damaged window while singing the Ukrainian national anthem.

She could be seen choking up towards the end of the video, saying, "Long Live Ukraine". "A woman in Kyiv sings Ukraine's national anthem from her bombed apartment as she cleans the leftover shards of glass," reads the caption of the post.

A woman in Kiev sings Ukraine's national anthem from her bombed apartment as she cleans the leftover shards of glass. pic.twitter.com/HMWCB43nfg February 26, 2022

The video shared on Twitter has received around 70K views and over 940 likes. Netizens were heartbroken after seeing the video which was flooded with comments by users who shared her grief in times of war. "Love and salute your patriotism," a user said. Another user commented, "Stay strong. This too shall pass."

Russia has waged a war against Ukraine which has entered its sixth day today. After Russia attack, thousands have fled Ukraine and those who are stuck in the conflict are taking refuge in bunkers, metro stations and other safe places. More than 350 civilians have died so far in the war. Another 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been injured, till Sunday.