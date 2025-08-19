Viral Video: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s old dance video goes viral, wearing latex pants, heels, netizens call him...

An old video of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has resurfaced on social media and is going viral. He is seen dancing alongside three other men in a black and white video. Wearing latext pants and high-heels, the video has shocked many users.

Zelenskyy is seen dancing alongside three other men in a black and white video

Amid the meetings between the US and Russia, and Ukraine at the Presidential level for ending the war in Ukraine, an old video of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has resurfaced on social media and is going viral. Before becoming the President of Ukraine, was a versatile artist who worked as both a comedian and actor and played comedic roles in films and TV shows.

What is Zelenskyy’s viral dancing video all about?

In one of his performances in comedy sketches and dance shows, the former entertainer is seen dancing high-heels, wearing leather-based attire or of similar material and cropped bolera and bare from the abdominal area, seemingly slinky get up. He is seen dancing alongside three other men which have worn the same attire, thrusting, twirling and doing a headstand in a high-energy music video. The other performers are reportedly fellow actors Yevgeniy Koshevoy, Stepan Kazanin and Alexander Pikalov.

The black-and-white spoof video seemed to be released in 2014, with a title on a YouTube clip saying, when translated to English, “Cossacks Made in Ukraine, a parody of 2014.”

How has social media reacted to his video?

The video has sparked a controversy online among netizens. Some have called it ‘weird’ and some even joked if he would wear such an outfit to the White House, referencing his earlier rift with US President Donald Trump over his attire for a meeting in Washington DC. Expressing surprise over the video, a netizen said, “Zelensky is a strange bird!” Criticising the act, a user commented, “He loves attention and money.”

What did Zelenskyy do before being the President?

Zelenskyy’s career in the entertainment industry started in the late 1990s at a time when he co-founded comedy group Kvartal 95. The group amassed massive popularity after performing in KVN, the famous comedy shows among post-Soviet countries. However, by 2003, Zelenskyy had left KVN and transformed Kvartal 95 into a full-fledged production company. Apart from acting, he also directed and wrote for comedies, talk shows, and movies.

Trump-Zelenkyy meeting

US President Donald Trump hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders at the White House on Monday to discuss how to end Russia's three-year war in Ukraine. “If everything works out today, we’ll have a trilat," Trump said, referring to possible trilateral talks among Zelenskyy, Putin and Trump. Zelenskyy also expressed openness to trilateral talks.

ALSO READ: Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting highlights: 'We have a reasonable chance to end war,' says US Prez as he meets Zelenskyy

Why is Volodymyr Zelenskyy going viral?

Zelenskyy is going viral because of an old video of him dancing in a raunchy get up has gone viral.

What is the latest news about Ukrainian President?

On August 18, Zelenskyy met Trump, and the two leaders held talks to discuss how to end Russia's three-year war in Ukraine.

Summary: