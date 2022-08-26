Viral video: Ukraine threatens Russia with inflatable MLRS pointed at Crimean Kerch Bridge

Screen Grab

A viral video depicts the HIMARS dummy lazily floating on the Black Sea's surface on what seems to be a pleasant, sunny day to the accompaniment of pounding, daring music. The video's accompanying statement, "Kerch Bridge...we are watching you!," seems to be a direct warning from Ukraine's official Defense Twitter account.

Kerch bridge… we are watching you! pic.twitter.com/B3LVWjOiJi — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 22, 2022

Ukraine has also engaged in psychological and media warfare against Russia, in addition to the lethal combat on the battlefield. Moscow is on the defensive following strikes on the Saky Air Base and the Black Sea Fleet at Sevastapol, and the strategically important Kerch Bridge is next on the list.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, but it wasn't until 2018 that construction was finally finished on the Kerch Bridge, which serves as a vital logistical connection between the Russian mainland and the peninsula of Crimea. Kerch, with more than 16 kilometres in length and a price tag of $3.7 billion, is Europe's longest bridge.

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky has asked the bridge be demolished.

Savvy tweets were being shared throughout the internet community. One user wrote, "Hmmm. . . Pretty bridge may not be lookin'pretty soon. Key to access to Crimea from Russia." Another wrote, "I LOVE UKRAINIAN HUMOR!!!! And of course all the people there!!!" Another wrote, "Simply the best."