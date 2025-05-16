In response, Uber expressed concern, and stressed that its guidelines strictly prohibit drivers from carrying firearms.

Threatening and conflicts in cab services have become a common phenomenon in today’s fast-paced life. With less patience and tolerance, arguments do occur between driver and passenger, but recently a case was reported when the driver pointed a gun at the passengers. A shocking video from Florida, US has surfaced on the internet, leaving netizens baffled at the terrifying scene.

A video posted online by Miami rapper Krissy Celess, also known as Bomb Ass Krissy, features her and her friend getting into an argument with an Uber driver over directions. The argument further escalated and spiralled into a nightmare when the driver lost his cool and asked them to get out of his vehicle. He was triggered further when Krissy commented on her demeanour, prompting her to point a gun at her.

The incident began when Krissy disagreed with the Uber driver, telling her to take a different turn. Further, the furious driver yelled at her and her friend, “Get out of my vehicle now. You're no longer on the ride.” while also dialing the emergency helpline number. Krissy then began commenting about the driver’s eyes as crazy, after which the driver pulled out the gun.

Meanwhile, the incident that got captured has gone viral on social media. However, the rapper has disabled the comment section as the video went viral. Krissy and her friend are reportedly expected to take legal action against Uber and the driver due to the fiery altercation that involved firearm.



Meanwhile, the Attorney representing Krissy Celess and her friend, has condemned the incident, describing it as "extremely aggressive" and the driver’s decision to pull a gun as "excessive". He also highlighted the fact that disagreements happen but no matter how heated, the use of firearms is not justified. “You know, emotions can sometimes spur out of control because of a simple disagreement, but those disagreements do not necessitate a firearm to be pointed at you, “ he added as reported by NDTV.

The incident also sparked a response from Uber. The company expressed concern, and stressed that its guidelines strictly prohibit drivers from carrying firearms. It also confirmed that the driver involved, has been fired from its platform. The company also expressed its cooperation with the police's investigation into the matter.