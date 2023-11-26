Headlines

Viral video: UAE-based Indian businessman hosts daughter’s wedding aboard private jet, watch

Vidhi Popley, daughter of well-known UAE-based businessman Dilip Popley, recently tied the knot with Hridesh Sainani in a unique ceremony held aboard a customized Boeing 747 aircraft while in flight.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 04:44 PM IST

In a unique celebration that took place in Dubai, an Indian couple, Vidhi Popley and Hridesh Sainani, decided to tie the knot in an extraordinary manner. The wedding was held aboard a modified Boeing 747 aircraft on November 24, hosted by prominent UAE-based businessman Dilip Popley, father of the bride.

Approximately 350 guests, including close friends, immediate family members, and media personnel, gathered at a Jetex private terminal in Dubai South to witness this ethereal event. What made this wedding even more special was that 28 years ago, Vidhi's parents made headlines with their own "wedding in the sky," transforming an Air India flight into a marriage venue.

The Popley family, renowned for their prestigious network of jewellery and diamond outlets in the UAE and India, orchestrated this extraordinary 'marriage in the air' during a three-hour journey from Dubai to Oman.

Guests, adorned in vibrant lehengas and stylish kurtas, radiated excitement, smiling, waving, and occasionally breaking into lively Bollywood songs. The baaraat (wedding procession) arrived at the Jetex VIP terminal near Al Maktoum Airport in Dubai, marking the commencement of the celebrations. Before boarding, guests captured moments with their boarding passes, after which the ceremony took place onboard the aircraft.

The plane was customized for the wedding ceremony, with each section equipped with a small projector, allowing everyone to witness the proceedings. As the ceremony unfolded, guests indulged in a slightly elevated version of a flight meal, including dishes like vegetable jhalfrazi, mushroom pulao, palak paneer, and dal masala, alongside the standard bread and butter.

Inside the aircraft, an air of celebration prevailed, with guests singing the popular Ranveer-Priyanka-Arjun featured song, 'Tune Maari Entriyaan'. The energetic atmosphere continued, with guests dancing to Bollywood tunes, maintaining high spirits for the post-wedding soiree.

