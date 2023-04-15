Viral video: Two women fight over a seat in Delhi DTC bus, netizens ask for popcorn

screengrab



New Delhi: DTC buses, the capital city's lifeline, can be pretty uneventful for its passengers. One board arrives at its destination and goes about its business. However, what happened on this particular Bus ride prompted the passengers glance up from their phones and pay notice. A video of two women travelling in Delhi DTC bus has gone viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. They can be seen fighting over a seat, and one of the commuters caught the action on her phone camera. While one is sitting comfortably on the seat, the other is trying to find a place for herself, and this is where the drama starts.

The video was posted on Facebook by user named Sumiti Choudhary. It shows a woman dressed in a salwar suit refusing to move away from her seat so that another passenger could accommodate herself. The two women can be seen fighting and threatening each other throughout the 4-minute long video. Other passengers inside the DTC bus can be seen persuading them, but none of them is willing to listen.

"#DTC Today I saw 2 women fighting in Delhi's DTC bus, both of them were fighting for the seat, this is the result of free ticket, you guys watch the video and tell if there is any mistake!" reads the video caption.

The video was posted on Facebook a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 8.1 lakh views. Additionally, the video has received 9,2000 likes.

Here’s how Facebook users reacted:

“She fought for right! Support her!,” wrote a user. “Daily Entertainment Mumbai and Delhi” posted another. “Keep it up like this, both of them will stop.,” expressed a third. What are your thoughts on the video?

Earlier also a clip of two women fighting inside Delhi metro over a seat went viral on social media. In the clip, a saree-clad woman refused to transfer her bag from an empty subway seat so that another passenger may accommodate herself. When another woman insisted on moving her bag so she could sit, the lady in the saree flatly refused. She continued to fight and refused to move to make room for her fellow traveller. The other woman, on the other hand, refused to budge. She crammed herself into any available space.

Watch it here: