Viral video: Two SUVs cross each other on narrow bridge, internet calls them 'heavy driver'

screengrab

New Delhi: There are numerous videos on the Internet that show people manoeuvring their cars on dangerously narrow roads. Now a shocking video of two cars passing each other on a narrow bridge is gaining popularity on social media. The video was posted on Monday by a Twitter account called Next Level Skills. Watch it here:

Insane driving skills pic.twitter.com/wfwSd8uW9m — Next Level Skills (@NextSkillslevel) January 16, 2023

The viral footage shows an SUV attempting to cross the bridge. Another car appears from the other end of the bridge within moments. Given the width of the passage and the sizes of the vehicles, it appears that neither can cross it at the same time. This is the point at which one of the drivers decides to fix the problem. The driver merely drives his vehicle onto the raised edge to make more room for the other vehicle. He crosses over to the other side, and at the end of the video, he even slides his car down onto the ground while the other car passes through the narrow passage.

Since being posted two days ago, the video has raked up more than 4.8 million views and still counting. Netizens flooded the comment section with their hilarious responses.

Here’s what people wrote in the comments:

“I do this maneuver twice or three times every time I get in my car,” posted an Instagram user. “Bros were that pressed to just wait each other’s turn” wrote another. A third shared, “Nice! Usually they’re cause multiple pileups in their Honda mini vans” “The blue car will need to replace tires pretty soon .. lol” commented a fourth.