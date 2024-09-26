Twitter
Viral

Viral video: Two men snatch woman’s gold chain outside her Ghaziabad home, watch

In response to the viral footage, the UP Police confirmed that a case has been registered at the Shalimar Garden Police Station.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 06:39 AM IST

In a troubling incident that has once again raised alarms about public safety in Uttar Pradesh, a viral video captured two masked men snatching a woman's gold chain right outside her home in Ghaziabad. The theft occurred as the woman opened her gate after hearing the doorbell, only to be confronted by the duo—one on a scooter and the other committing the crime.

The incident was recorded by a nearby CCTV camera and has since garnered significant attention online, highlighting growing concerns over law and order in the state. The two men swiftly fled the scene on their scooter as family members rushed to assist the victim, further alarming those who witnessed the event.

In response to the viral footage, the UP Police confirmed that a case has been registered at the Shalimar Garden Police Station. Authorities are actively pursuing leads, forming teams to apprehend the suspects and recover the stolen property. “Continuous efforts are being made to arrest the accused,” stated the police, emphasizing that further legal actions are in progress.

 

 

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user ‘SachinGuptaUP’, with a caption that pointed out the irony of safety claims in Uttar Pradesh, particularly regarding women wearing jewelry at night. The post received over 355,000 views, with many users expressing outrage and concern about the increasing boldness of criminals.

Public reactions varied, with comments highlighting a perceived decline in the fear of law among miscreants. As this incident unfolds, it has intensified discussions around security measures in the state, leaving many residents hoping for prompt justice and enhanced safety protocols.

