Viral video: Two men show impressive dance moves on street, netizens call them 'desi Michael Jackson'

Screengrab

New Delhi: The Internet is full of surprises, as social media frequently aids in the discovery of talented individuals who astound netizens. Like this video of a two men whose stunning dance has reminded netizens of Michael Jackson. Their dance video was posted on Instagram by user named @Gulzar_sahab and it may make you want to shake a leg too.

The viral clip shows two men showcasing some amazing moves while dancing to Michael Jackson’s Dangerous. There is a chance that the their performance will not only make you applaud them but will also remind you of the famous American singer and dancer. However, it is unknown when and where the video was shot. Dangerous, released in 1991, is one of the best-selling albums of all time. It is the pop singer's eighth studio album.

Since being shared, the video has received over 13,000 views, and the number is only growing. The video has also been shared on several social media platforms.

Netizens responded in a variety of ways to the video. While some praised the men's performance, others suggested that they should be given a chance on a larger stage.

"It was a good and entertaining one.Thank you for sharing," one Twitter user said. “This was so good, loved it" "Certainly, yes. They got the moves, and they're pretty good. Excellent adaptability. Needs to be pushed in the right direction. I'm hoping they makes it," said a third.