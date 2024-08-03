Viral video: Two men pour ‘Gangajal’ at Taj Mahal, here’s what happened next

The accused were arrested after a video in which the Hindu Mahasabha worker was seen pouring holy water inside the tomb went viral on social media.

Two men, who claim to be workers of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha were arrested for allegedly pouring ‘gangajal’ at the Taj Mahal on Saturday.

आगरा ताजमहल के अंदर कब्र पर अखिल भारत हिन्दू महासभा कार्यकर्ताओं ने गंगाजल चढ़ाया। CISF ने विनेश और श्याम को कस्टडी में लिया। जिलाध्यक्ष मीना राठौर कांवड़ लेकर आई थी, जिन्हें ताज के गेट पर रोक दिया। जबकि ये दोनों युवक बिसलेरी बोतल में पानी लेकर अंदर चले गए। pic.twitter.com/5wkSnETS5Z — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 3, 2024

According to a report of IANS, the arrested men claimed that they offered holy water in plastic bottles believing that the iconic Taj Mahal was not a monument but a Shiv temple and poured the water onto a sticker placed inside the tomb displaying 'Om'.

The two men are in custody at the Taj Ganj police station and a probe is underway, Agra City Deputy Commissioner of Police Suraj Rai said.

Efforts are being made to rename the Taj Mahal, coupled with attempts to conduct religious ceremonies or prayers by some at this monument.

Currently, a court proceeding is taking place locally as they seek permission to carry out these religious routines.

Groups aligned with Hindutva ideology often refer to the Taj Mahal as ‘TejoMahalay’.

