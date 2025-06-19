A dance video of a girl and a boy dancing to Mame Khan's popular song 'Chaudhary' went viral on social media. While the video shows their enthusiastic smiles, the children showcase professional level dance moves with flawless expressions.

These days the internet contains thousands and lakhs of videos of children dancing and such videos even go viral very quickly. Watching children dance is a visual delight for it warms the hearts as they show innocence and enjoy themselves while they dance. Recently a dance video of a girl and a boy dancing to Mame Khan's popular song 'Chaudhary' went viral on social media. While the video shows their enthusiastic smiles, the children showcase professional level dance moves with flawless expressions. The viral video has hit almost 10 million views on Instagram.

Children dance to ‘Chaudhary’

The video is only a few minutes long which features Bharti and her dance partner, Naish Gohil, with their synergy setting the stage on fire. Watching their moves, anyone would start grooving to their beats, but hardly anyone can match the energy of the young dancer. The children with their flawless and fabulous performance won over the hearts of the viewers as they spread their charm and natural talent. The video was shared by Tvisha Bharti, the girl among one of the children dancing in the video, who shows a fabulous and electric performance. Behind these children is their dance trainer Noel Alexander, whose visible smile throughout their performance shows that he is immensely proud.

Social media reaction

In between, he gives out a little happy laugh that shows his energy and excitement for the performance and even encourages his students throughout. The viewers express their delight in the comments section in which they give endless appreciation to the two young dancers and their teacher. Most of them were awed by the young talent and their impressive skills at such a small age. Many even pointed out the happiness of the teacher and called it “cherry on the top.”

A user said, “Owe to have a chemistry like you”, while another added, “Their smiles throughout the video.” Appreciating the dance, a user wrote, “Amazing dance both of you and I love your reaction.”